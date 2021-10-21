Heading to Hamilton Pool? You may notice some construction on the way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the most beautiful roads in the Austin area, Hamilton Pool Road is undergoing some changes. The narrow winding road has had several deadly accidents in the past few years. To help prevent future tragedies, the Texas Department of Transportation is taking steps to make this road safer.

What will be changing on Hamilton Pool Road:

A new center turn lane will be added.

Shoulders will be added to some parts of the road.

Work will occur in off-peak hours. One side of the road will be closed at a time while the expansion occurs. Construction started this September.