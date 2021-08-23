Heading back to school? CapMetro offers free rides to students

Weather & Traffic Q&As

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As students head back to school, they may be looking for ways to get to class. CapMetro offers free rides to students, K-12, as well as some new routes around schools. We spoke with Dottie Watkins, chief operating officer with CapMetro, to learn about all of their student programs. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing students need to know to ride the bus for free:

DOTTIE WATKINS: “We offer Capital Metro services for free (to students). We just ask that they show their ID as they board the bus.”

Learn more about public transit in Austin:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss