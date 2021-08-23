Heading back to school? CapMetro offers free rides to students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As students head back to school, they may be looking for ways to get to class. CapMetro offers free rides to students, K-12, as well as some new routes around schools. We spoke with Dottie Watkins, chief operating officer with CapMetro, to learn about all of their student programs. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing students need to know to ride the bus for free:

DOTTIE WATKINS: “We offer Capital Metro services for free (to students). We just ask that they show their ID as they board the bus.”

