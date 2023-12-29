WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Jacob’s Well is a tourist destination that brings visitors from miles around. Unfortunately, prolonged drought closed the spot for swimming since summer 2022.

Jacob’s Well, in Wimberley, is the visible portion of the Middle Trinity Aquifer that supplies water to thousands of people in this rapidly growing part of Hays County.

David Baker is the Executive Director of The Watershed Association that’s trying to protect it.

“Groundwater… when it’s under pressure, it’s pushed up… from 130 feet down and as long as there’s enough water in the aquifer to keep that pressurized, you’ll see flow in these in these streams,” said Baker.

We checked in on Jacob’s well in April… we thought it was dry then, but now Cypress Creek, fed by Jacob’s Well, is completely dry in spots, and it’s been dry for a record amount of time.

According to Baker, “Since July we’ve not seen any flow at all. This is the longest period in history that we’ve seen no flow from Jacob’s Well.”

The level in September was the lowest Baker had seen in 35 years, but recent rains, especially in November and late December, have helped a little bit.

“It was about two feet down into the well and so you can see now that it’s risen up where it’s a little bits coming out,” added Baker.

Still it’s going to take a lot more rain to get the water flowing from Jacob’s Well into Cyprus Creek again.

“We need probably about 10 inches, at least I think, to get a decent flow coming back here,” said Baker.

While extra rain would be the biggest help, Baker says strict pumping measures, tiered pricing for water consumers and rainwater harvesting would help reduce water consumption.

“It’s it’s like a bank account that will keep withdrawing but were met not making deposits into,” Baker added.

As we reported in August, The Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District said Aqua Texas, which provides water to the Woodcreek Development in Hays County, overused 89 million gallons of water in 2022, impacting Jacob’s Well.