AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Bright Green Futures grant program aims to benefit green ideas for local schools and students.

The grant, in its 12th year, is not just exclusively for the Austin Independent School District but for any school that utilizes Austin city services including Austin Water, Austin Resource Recovery, and Austin Energy. The grant cannot fund home schools.

Mary K. Priddy spoke with Rich Segal about the program.

Eligible chools interested in the grant are required to submit an application. Submitters don’t have to be grant writers when filling out the application. The six questions that are required to be answered include the name of the school, what the school will do and who will help in the green effort, and and when it will be completed.

The six-question application will be reviewed and a numerical grade given. The higher the score, the greater the chance of a school getting one of the grants.

Over the previous 11 years, over 500 projects were funded. Another benefit of this program is that it will be a learning experience for students.

The deadline to submit an application is midnight Friday, Sept. 22. Judging will begin in October, the recipients will be announced in November, and the checks will be issued in December. Funding for projects could reach upwards of $3,000.

If you have a green idea, it’s possible the city will fund it. Click here for the application.