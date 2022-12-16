AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for some gift ideas for the Austin traffic commuter in your life? Look no further, KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes is here to take you on an Austin traffic holiday shopping journey.

‘Twas a week before Christmas and all around Austin, commuters stuck in traffic, are seeking alternate route options.

To their family and friends making a list and checking it twice: allow your Austin traffic guru to offer some advice.

For the loved one on your list who sits in traffic everyday, perhaps a trash can for their car to throw their things away?

Or an insulated and spill proof coffee mug that fits right in a cup holder, all warm and snug.

No more lost chap sticks in between your seats, check out this gap filler, it’s pretty neat!

If they get stuck on Interstate 35, hardly moving an inch, this essential oil diffuser might keep them from turning into the Grinch.

Cell phone battery running low? Not me! This fast charger keeps my battery in the green.

What about the bookworms looking for their next audio obsession? An audible gift card is holiday perfection.

Or comp their Apple streaming service… An entertaining podcast, some rockin’ classic tunes…. Anyone who sits in Austin traffic deserves it.