From accidents to flat tires, HERO helps Central Texans in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you ever find yourself stranded on the side of the road in Texas, you may need to call HERO, the Highway Emergency Response Operator. In this Traffic University, Amanda Dugan takes a closer look at HERO and how they can come rescue you during an emergency. Watch the full video above for more.

What you’ll learn in this lesson:

The services that HERO provides drivers in need.

Which Central Texas roads HERO services.

How many accidents are caused by stranded cars.

If you need HERO’s assistance, call (512) 974-HERO

