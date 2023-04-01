AUSTIN (KXAN) — Once again, Central Texas had a month of above-normal high temperatures and below-normal precipitation. But there is a glimmer of hope that one of these will change with April’s forecast.

March began with twelve consecutive days of a high above average. There were a few days starting on the 13th where afternoons were below normal, with a “low” high of 57° on the 20th. But seven of the last ten days had warmer-than-normal highs including a record-tying on the 31st.

Yet another month with highs above normal

March, the eighth warmest month of a calendar year, ended with an average temperature of 65.8°, 3° above normal.

Unfortunately, the drier-than-normal forecast from the Climate Prediction Center verified only 57% of the March normal measured. 1.64″ fell during the month, with the majority of it on the 2nd. It rained on just seven days.

And, still another month with less the normal rain

April is the tenth wettest month during the year with a normal of 2.42″. The Climate Prediction Center predicts the fourth month to be wetter than normal, providing a glimmer or two of hope that this will happen. The second all-time daily record rain for Austin is housed in April with 10″ measured on April 23, 1915. There is not much freezing precipitation during the month but records do show a few days of trace amounts of sleet and one day with a trace of snow on April 21, 1931.

Hoping this forecast verifies

It is also the seventh warmest month with an average temperature of 69.6°. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a warmer-than-normal month.

How much warmer could it be in April?

Highs, on average, begin the month in the upper 70s and end the month in the low 80s. It has never reached 100° during the month but it has reached 99° on two occasions. It’s rare but there have been a couple of days where the low has dropped to freezing or below and they were on the first two back in the 1920s.

What April normally brings weather-wise

Of all these, the most important is the wetter-than-normal forecast as it’s been a while since the Climate Prediction Center made this forecast.