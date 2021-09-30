Flood Emergency Warning: A closer look at the rare weather warning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is one of the rarest weather warnings to have issued and just a month ago it went out several times as Hurricane Ida struck: a Flood Emergency Warning. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the National Weather Service’s surface water hydrologist about the warning and the last time it was issued in Central Texas. You can watch the full interview above.

MARK LENTZ: “What we do generally is we issue a flash flood warning and then if that get’s worse; we start getting a lot of water rescues, a lot of structures are getting flooded, people are getting cut off. Then we would raise that level to a flood emergency.”

Climate change, of course, is causing more flooding. Flooding is actually increasing along the coast.