Flies! Flies! Flies! Why are there so many flies in Central Texas right now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Have you noticed an inordinate amount of flies buzzing around this past month? Meteorologist Nick Bannin did and it weirded him out so much he reached out to Wizzie Brown with the Texas A&M Agrilife Service to learn more. You can watch the full interview above.

So, what the deal with the flies?

WIZZIE BROWN: “This year we seem to be having higher numbers, or I’ve been getting more complaints about them. I think it is because of the rain. We had all that rain in July, which we normally don’t have, and I think it just left a lot of wet organic matter.”

