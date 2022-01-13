Flat tires and dead batteries; how to avoid car trouble during freezing weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re in the middle of the coldest time of the year in Central Texas. With those frigid temps can come a lot of car trouble, maybe the last thing you want when you just want to get home and snuggle up with a blanket.

Meteorologist Mark Pena spoke with Juke Ball from Juke Automotive about the impacts cold weather can have on your car. You can watch the full interview above for the full interview, but here are the major takeaways.

What parts of your car can be impacted by the cold:

Batteries may fail

Windshield wiper fluid may freeze or clog up

Radiators can freeze

Tires may go flat

How can you better winterize your vehicle: