AUSTIN (KXAN) — With extreme heat dominating most of the nation this summer, Major League Soccer is taking steps to protect players, staff and fans. In June, the League announced that Austin FC’s July 21 game would get pushed back from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. due to the heat.

This summer has been one of the hottest summers on record. The City of Austin began deploying “cooling tents” this week to help people. The electric grid has been put at risk, with ERCOT issuing warnings to conserve energy.

While Q2 stadium is designed to keep visitors cool, this heat wave means more steps need to be taken.

KXAN News Meteorologist Nick Bannin sat down with Major League Soccer’s VP of Operations and Team Administration, Brent Delgado, to discuss how they adjust games to ensure safety on the pitch. This interview has been edited for clarity.

NICK BANNIN, KXAN NEWS: First of all, describe the overarching concept of player protection during hot weather.

BRENT DELGADO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER: Obviously, the safety and well-being of not only our players, but our referees, and our fans and staff that are all at the games as well, is of the utmost importance for us.

When it comes to weather, we’re obviously across a myriad of different various variables, tracking those throughout the week to make sure that you know, it is safe when all is said and done to play the game as scheduled. If it isn’t, then we obviously make adjustments and reschedule or postpone or delay until we can do that safely.

BANNIN: You mentioned postponing or delaying games, but there’s things you can do within the game to allow the game to go on. But also to make the players more comfortable. Can you talk about the cooling and drink breaks that you guys have and when you use those?

DELGADO: We utilize a measurement called the wet bulb globe temperature reading. And really, that’s the basis for what ultimately determines if we have to (use what we call) cooling breaks, and then drinks breaks.

Cooling brakes, if we hit a threshold of 82 degrees Fahrenheit on the web bulb, then those become mandatory. Those typically happen in the 30th minute, and roughly the 75th minute of the match for both the first and second half. Those are obviously when the balls aren’t playing sort of a natural stop and play when those those ultimately end up occurring.

As relates to drink breaks, if we don’t hit that threshold, the referee has absolute discretion regardless of whether we hit that threshold to be able to institute drink breaks.

The cooling breaks roughly lasts about 90 seconds. The drink breaks usually last about 60 seconds. Ultimately that time gets added on towards the first or second-half stoppage time. So we are playing that full 45 minutes that our customers become accustomed to,

BANNIN: Aside from the length of the cooling versus the drinks breaks, how else are they different? Or are they otherwise the same?

DELGADO: They’re essentially the same. There are obviously some elements from a competition side of things that have to happen, but realistically, they’re relatively the same.

It just allows the players and the referees to get some hydration in them to continue the match.

BANNIN: Who calculates the wet bulb temperature at the stadium and why do you choose that as opposed to say the feels-like temperature or the heat index as it’s known?

DELGADO: Ultimately, the referee is the one that has taken the wet bulb globe temperature reading. We have a couple of different instances during the pregame. And throughout the game where they are responsible for taking that measurement directly from the field level.

We use the wet bulb globe temperature as opposed to it feels like where the heat index as you indicated, because it takes a couple of different factors into play.

It takes the wind. it takes the solar radiation, it takes the cloud coverage. Basically, we use that as ultimately determining how much stress has been put on the athlete or the referee, those that are engaging in physical activity.

BANNIN: What discretion does the referee have to add additional drinks or cooling breaks if they feel that the ones that they’ve implemented even with this wet bulb temperature aren’t enough?

DELGADO: There’s technically nothing official when it comes down to it.

Obviously, the referee has full jurisdiction over the game when it actually starts. And ultimately, they’re the ones that are responsible for the health and well-being of the players. And if so it is determined, at a natural step in play that perhaps everybody sort of grabbed some water, it’s kind of a little bit of a more informal process.

BANNIN: If you see this heat coming days ahead of time, as we often have here in Central Texas, can that change the start game? Or would you ever delay a game or postpone the game to another day just for heat alone?

DELGADO: Yeah, we’ve had it happen a couple times. And most recently, in Austin. You know, at the beginning of the week, if it’s a weekend game, we’ll use that as an example, we obviously start taking a look at the weather.

We look at hot, cold thunderstorms, all the stuff that could totally potentially impact our game itself. But if we come to the point where ultimately the start time of the game, it’s not favorable conditions for anybody, we would take a look at that strong look at that.

BANNIN: Does that usually result in a delay just on the same day of the game, as opposed to moving it to another day for heat?

DELGADO: It depends mostly on heat. Obviously, as we get into the later evening hours, it tends to dissipate and starts to cool off a little bit when the sun goes down.

Obviously, we would always end up looking at postponing that can be to the next day or just another date later in the season that works for both clubs.