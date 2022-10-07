AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the newer entertainment spaces, The Pitch in North Austin, is tapping into the city’s newfound claim as a ‘soccer city,’ but as it turns out they’re green in more ways than one.

Aiming to capitalize on the success of Austin FC, the food court and entertainment space is hoping to be a destination for soccer lovers.

“We definitely see it with the business and with how many people show up for home games and away games,” said Christopher Cuellar, Assistant General Manager of The Pitch.

The Pitch isn’t just a soccer-inspired outdoor food court, there’s actually soccer played there too. At Parmer Field, which is right next door to the food establishments, Austin FC’s academy team play and the field also plays host to a number of soccer tournaments as well.

The Pitch and its surroundings were designed to be environmentally responsible.

In fact, many of the buildings are made with recycled shipping containers, while the landscape architects tried to focus on water conservation.

“The goal always is to capture as much water as you can within the project site itself. Gone are the days where we went to shuttle water through spaces to a different destination,” said Nicole Warns, Director of Design for TBG Partners.

80-90% of the plants on the property are drought and heat tolerant and native to Central Texas…minimizing the need for irrigation.

Mature trees were planted to reduce the heat island impacts and the use of impervious surfaces was intentionally reduced.



“So trying to keep the pedestrian spaces as minimal as we can and then interject planting beds throughout to allow for a lot of water absorption,” said Warns.

Whatever isn’t aborbed finds its way to a massive retention pond that was designed to look less engineered…

Warns added “the whole system works together as as a sponge first and then a filter…the water falls down, moves through, becomes clean, sometimes stored and reused depending on the project, before it goes into the groundwater.”

Beautifying the landscape, while guests enjoy the beautiful game.