AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the goals of Earth Day is to help reduce our carbon footprint. That’s a goal of Lightning EMotors.

They’ve developed the Lightning Z EV3 passenger transit van. Organizations requiring transportation for more than ten people use several of these vehicles.

Those that would benefit from such a vehicle or vehicles include airports, the hospitality industry and other transit-heavy organizations.

There are two goals. First, zero emissions. Electric vehicles fulfill that. Second, reducing operating costs. These vehicles help mitigate those costs by as much as 70 to 80%.

The technology is available to go further by developing these vehicles for family use. They say education would be needed to teach the consumer the range of these two-battery vehicles (and, in some vans, three batteries) along with how much charge is needed.

A win-win in Going Green.