AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Earth Day approaching, a conference will be held in Dallas that will provide valuable information on what people can do to help save our planet. The EarthX conference takes place April 19th through 23rd at Fair Park in Dallas.

EarthX is an international not-for-profit environmental organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people to take action.

Dr. Sid Thurston is the Vice-President of EarthX. He will be chairing one of the many conferences conducted during the weekend. His will be on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. He will lead a discussion on Climate Change Adaptation. It’s designed to educate attendees on how to make people and their communities/countries more resilient to climate change.

The conference-filled weekend will open with the keynote address from the deputy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who will be talking about the federal government’s role in educating our citizens through Climate Ready Nation.

The 15 conferences being held include important discussions on extreme weather events, forest fires, sea-level rise, and a discussion on sustainable seafood practices.

Dr. Thurston said this conference is open to the general public but he stressed he would like families to attend. He is one of many who feels it’s important to start teaching our children the importance of protecting the planet and inspiring them to be good stewards of the environment.

More information is available at EarthX.org.