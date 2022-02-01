Dry skin? How to protect it during the winter months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winter weather can be terrible for your skin. Between the cold air removing moisture from the air, and heaters and hot showers drying your skin out, you can really suffer during the winter months.
With cold weather on the way this week, Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the skincare experts at Westlake Dermatology to learn how you can protect your body’s biggest organ this week. Watch the full interview above to learn more.
Tips for protecting your skin during the winter:
- Avoid using lotions. It sounds crazy, but lotions are water based and easily wash off. Instead, use a thick creamy moisturizer.
- Take warm showers instead of hot showers. Hot showers dry out your skin.
- Turn down the heat whenever you are able. Again, the heater will help dry out your skin.
- Use a humidifier. One of the main reasons your skin dries out during the winter is there’s no moisture in the air. A humidifier can help with this.