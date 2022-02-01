Dry skin? How to protect it during the winter months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winter weather can be terrible for your skin. Between the cold air removing moisture from the air, and heaters and hot showers drying your skin out, you can really suffer during the winter months.

With cold weather on the way this week, Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the skincare experts at Westlake Dermatology to learn how you can protect your body’s biggest organ this week. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

Tips for protecting your skin during the winter: