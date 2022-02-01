Dry skin? How to protect it during the winter months

Weather & Traffic In-Depth

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winter weather can be terrible for your skin. Between the cold air removing moisture from the air, and heaters and hot showers drying your skin out, you can really suffer during the winter months.

With cold weather on the way this week, Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the skincare experts at Westlake Dermatology to learn how you can protect your body’s biggest organ this week. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

Tips for protecting your skin during the winter:

  • Avoid using lotions. It sounds crazy, but lotions are water based and easily wash off. Instead, use a thick creamy moisturizer.
  • Take warm showers instead of hot showers. Hot showers dry out your skin.
  • Turn down the heat whenever you are able. Again, the heater will help dry out your skin.
  • Use a humidifier. One of the main reasons your skin dries out during the winter is there’s no moisture in the air. A humidifier can help with this.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 53°

Wednesday

66° / 32°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 66° 32°

Thursday

24° / 20°
Freezing Rain & Sleet
Freezing Rain & Sleet 80% 24° 20°

Friday

35° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 35° 23°

Saturday

42° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 27°

Sunday

52° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 31°

Monday

54° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

65°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Drizzle
10%
54°

55°

8 AM
Drizzle
20%
55°

57°

9 AM
Drizzle
20%
57°

BestReviews

More reviews

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss