SailDrones allow scientists to sail into the heart of hurricanes (Courtesy: SailDrone)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Scientists are getting creative to study hurricanes, using remote-operated sailboat drones to journey into the heart of some of the most powerful storms on Earth.

SailDrone operates unmanned drones for a variety of missions, including conducting research for NOAA. In 2021, the company sent several of their drones into several tropical storms and hurricanes, including Hurricane Sam.

SailDrone has been operating for years on the West Coast, but they recently opened a new branch in Florida so they can do more research into Atlantic hurricanes.

Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with SailDrone about the company and how the drones gather data on hurricanes.