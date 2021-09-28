Despite a rainy week in Central Texas, could another drought be on the way?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Rain, rain and more rain is in Austin’s forecast, but unfortunately we live in a state that deals with frequent droughts. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Mark Wentzel Ph.D. with the Water Development Board about the likelihood of another drought in the near future and how they determine when we’re in a drought. You can watch the full interview above.

What do you need to know about the drought?

Mark Wentzel Ph.D. : “Our normal condition over the past 30 years is about 35% of the state in drought… We had above average rainfall in May, June and July. That led to us having 1% of the state in drought.”