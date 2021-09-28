Despite a rainy week in Central Texas, could another drought be on the way?

Weather & Traffic In-Depth

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Rain, rain and more rain is in Austin’s forecast, but unfortunately we live in a state that deals with frequent droughts. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Mark Wentzel Ph.D. with the Water Development Board about the likelihood of another drought in the near future and how they determine when we’re in a drought. You can watch the full interview above.

What do you need to know about the drought?

Mark Wentzel Ph.D. : “Our normal condition over the past 30 years is about 35% of the state in drought… We had above average rainfall in May, June and July. That led to us having 1% of the state in drought.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 72°
Scattered PM Thunderstorms
Scattered PM Thunderstorms 30% 95° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 89° 70°

Friday

82° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 68°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 83° 67°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 86° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%
94°

95°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
95°

95°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
95°

92°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
92°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

79°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

77°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

74°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

2 AM
Showers
60%
74°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
39%
73°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

9 AM
Showers
57%
75°

Austin-Travis County

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss