Deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history happened in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was the deadliest disaster in American history, the 1900 Galveston Hurricane. Between 6,000 to 12,000 people are believed to have died, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with the National Weather Service to learn more about the disaster. You can watch that full interview above.

One thing you need to know about 1900 Galveston Hurricane:

LANCE WOOD: Think about having no satellites, no radar, no way to observe the atmosphere remotely. Not a lot was known about what was going on. They knew a storm was coming, but no idea of the severity of it.

State lawmakers are taking steps to better protect coastal communities during severe weather. Also, the First Warning Weather Team took an in-depth look at what the 2021 hurricane season could look like. We also showed you the danger generators pose during severe weather, such as hurricanes.

