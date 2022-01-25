David Yeomans is doing a TEDx Talk

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – If you’ve ever said to yourself, “I could listen to David Yeomans talk for a while,” we have an opportunity for you.

On Feb. 12, KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans will be doing a TEDx Talk at Texas State University. During the talk, David will discuss climate change and why it is not YOUR fault.

Six speakers will present at the TEDx Talk, including David. The topic is “Green.”

You can get tickets for David’s TEDx Talk here. The presentation begins at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for the general public and $100 for VIPs.