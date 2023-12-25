AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wild Republic is a company that believes in sustainability. They have been creating toys designed to make us all think about wildlife while also educating children about nature and its importance.

Melissa Klubnik is the Global Vice-President of Wild Republic. She speaks of the collaborative effort with the science community to understand the impact of the toys they create.

The Green Guardian line looks at several factors during the development process. They include things like cord lengths, sharp edges and sharp points, small parts, plastic bags and plastic sheeting thickness. These are safety factor that Wild Republic believe makes their sustainable toys more appealing.

The toys, Klubnik says, are designed to inspire children about nature, and about preserving the animals’ habitat.

They go further in their effort by protecting bird habitat, and the gorilla habitat in the Congo. Money from any animal purchased that is in the rainforest goes to further protect the rainforest.

They hope to have their products available at all zoos. They are not yet here in any of our local zoos.

Their website is loaded with good information on the sustainable effort, the plush toys they make available for the children, and even how to properly care for the toys. Their web address is shop.wildrepublic.com.