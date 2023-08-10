AUSTIN (KXAN) — Depending on what you’ve been up to this summer, you may or may not have noticed the construction progress on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

Construction on the I-35 Capital Express Project North started in March. It is expected to be completed in late 2028.

It’s a $606 Million project that will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction along I-35 between SH 45 North and US 290 East.

It also includes the reconstruction of bridges, relocating and reconstructing entrance and exit ramps, adding a diverging diamond interchange at Wells Branch Parkway, plus it will add pedestrian and bicycle paths.

There are no school zones on the main lanes of I-35, but once you exit the interstate toward your destination, be mindful of the school zones you’ll be driving through.

Pay attention to children walking, biking, and scooting to school, and put your phone down.

“Remember to be extra cautious. Of course, put that cell phone away. The kids are going to be talking to you. They’re going to be excited. They haven’t seen their friends, sometimes all summer, so they’re really going to be running out of their car. And you have to be just so extra diligent on this first day of school,” said Glynda Chu, a spokesperson for TxDOT Austin.

Speeding through a school zone is at least a $350 fine regardless of your speed, and if you’re busted for being on your phone in a school zone, it’s an automatic $200 fine.

By the way, speeding in a construction zone with workers present will cost you $356.