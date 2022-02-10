City of Austin furthers sustainability goals in 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Office of Sustainability is looking to further their goal of protecting and improving Austin’s quality of life now and for future generations in 2022.

In September 2021, the City of Austin adopted a plan to reach net-zero emissions by the year 2040. The focus will be split into five sectors:

Sustainable buildings – homes and infrastructure

Transportation in land use

Transportation electrification

Natural systems

Food and product consumption

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Zach Baumer, the climate manager with the City of Austin’s Office of Sustainability, to find out how the city will go about reaching their climate goal.