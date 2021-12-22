Cedar fever or COVID-19? Allergists want you to know the symptoms to watch for

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two problems are converging on Central Texas this month: cedar season and the omicron variant of COVID-19. With so many of us dealing with allergies, meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with Dr. Scott Oberhoff with Austin Diagnostic Clinic at St. David’s Medical Center about the symptoms to watch out for. Watch the full interview above to learn more.
Common cedar fever symptoms:
- Extreme tiredness
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Itchy, watery eyes
- Stuffy nose
- Frequent sneezing
Most Common COVID-19 Omicron variant symptoms:
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Fatigue (either mild or severe)
- Sneezing
- Sore throat