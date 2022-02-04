Car door frozen? Here’s how to get it open and not break anything

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There is a lot of ice out there this morning following the ice storm. If you need to head out the door, you may find yourself dealing with a frozen car door. You can actually damage your door if you don’t clean that ice off the right way. Since we don’t deal with ice very often in Central Texas, we thought it might be a good idea to show you what you need to do.

First method: The Door Push Method

If there isn’t much ice on the door, you can try simply pushing against it several times. Applying just a bit of pressure, you may be able to crack the ice. Again, this only works if there is a thin layer of ice.

Second method: The Warm Water Method

You could also add some water to the mix. Pour LUKE WARM water over the door and it will melt the ice. DO NOT pour hot water on the door. According to JD Power, the sudden temperature change could cause your window to crack.

It is also important to note that this method only works if the temperature is above zero degrees Fahrenheit. Below that temperature, the extra water may freeze before it has a chance to melt anything.

Third Method: The Hair Dryer Method

A hairdryer can also be used to warm up the door. Make sure you move the hairdryer back and forth over the ice. If you leave it in one spot for too long, you could crack the ice with the sudden heat change.

Fourth Method: Homemade Anti-Ice Solution

If you have any rubbing alcohol at home, you can mix it with water and spray it on the door. The alcohol will help melt the ice because it lowers the freezing point of water to around -20 degrees. That means the water will need to be much colder to actually freeze.

Fifth Method: Ice Scraper

If you happen to have an ice scraper, it gets icy so rarely you may not, you could use it. The one disadvantage of an ice scraper is that you can’t get into the cracks of the door.