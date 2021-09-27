CapMetro offers free rides, needs bus drivers in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro announced last Friday that all their bus fares in Austin will be free throughout October. It’s happening as the agency struggles with staff shortages amidst the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the agency adjusted several routes to deal with this shortage. The agency is primarily looking to hire bus operators and mechanics, plus they’re offering a $3,500 hiring bonus. We spoke to the agency about these jobs and how they help set up employees for management roles.

One thing you need to know about roles at CapMetro

DOTTIE WATKINS: We are looking for folks with decent people skills and a decent driving record. To learn how to drive a bus, you don’t have to have driven a large vehicle before. We will train folks to get their commercial license as well as everything they will need to know to be a successful bus operator.