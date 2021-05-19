Cap Metro installs new air purifiers as service returns to normal

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In this traffic Q&A, Amanda Dugan speaks with Dottie Watkins from Cap Metro about the high-tech air purifiers coming to their fleet of busses. Watch the video above for the full conversation.

One thing you need to know about Cap Metro’s cleaning procedures:

Dottie Watkins: “This is the type of technology that’s been used in the medical community for decades. According to the manufacturer, it eliminates over 99% of germs, microbes and bacteria…”

