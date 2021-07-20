Breathing better? The rain might be why

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Rain is in our forecast all week, and while it may frustrate many Central Texans, it can also be a relief for people who struggle with low air quality. Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Christiane Alepuz with the Capital Area Council of Governments about the impact the rain has and how it helps battle ozone, a gas in Earth’s atmosphere.

One thing you need to know about air quality and rain:

Christiane Alepuz: There are two main air pollutants we worry in the Central Texas area, fine particulate matter and ozone. Ozone is most likely to form on sunny days, with low wind speeds and low humidity. Therefore, rain tends to bring high humidity, more cloud cover, less sunlight and higher wind, making ozone less likely to form.

Learn more about air quality:

We’ve looked back at our past battles for clean air and the current steps being taken around the world. Also, wildfires can have a huge impact on air quality. Are we prepared for wildfire season?