Brain eating amoebas are becoming more common due to climate change

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As our planet warms, a tiny deadly creature is becoming more common: the brain eating amoeba. Meteorologist Mark Peña spoke with Shelley Payne with the University of Texas’ LaMontagne Center for Infectious Diseases about one species of amoeba that’s on the rise. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

One thing you need to know about brain eating amoebas:

SHELLEY PAYNE: The organisms can gain access to the brain and cause deaths. That amoeba is found in stagnant waters, but it likes warm temperatures. You’ll find it in ponds… where the water is stagnant, but it warms up quickly with Texas summer temperatures.

Learn more about climate change:

