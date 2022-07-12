AUSTIN (KXAN) — From the oldest light in the universe to planets and nebula, the first photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed some marvelous sights. NASA released the first set of photos Tuesday at 9:30am CST just a few months after the largest satellite ever built went into service in deep space.

In the below slideshow, we break down all the photos. We will update this slide show as the images are released.

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)

KXAN will speak with NASA about the photos and what’s next for James Webb Space Telescope today on KXAN News at 4.

According to NASA, the Webb telescope targeted the Carina Nebula, the Stephan’s Quintet galaxy cluster and the Southern Ring nebula during its first mission.

On Monday, President Joe Biden revealed the very first image the satellite took. The image showed hundreds of galaxies. NASA said that the stars in the image were more than 13 billion years old.

What is the James Webb Space Telescope

According to NASA, Webb is the largest infrared telescope ever built. It was launched into space in 2021. What makes the telescope special is that is sees infrared light as opposed to visible light.

Because the telescope sees infrared light and is located in deep space, it can see light from the furthest reaches of the cosmos.

Infrared light travels further than visible light and is capable of passing through objects without becoming distorted.

The telescope is unique in that its primary mirror is made up of 18 separate segments. Each segment can be manipulated to better control the light the telescope is receiving.

NASA says these photos will provide information on which worlds are habitable. This means the worlds may have life or could be the future site of colonization.