Bastrop County recovery group still working 10 years after devastating fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the days following the 2011 Bastrop Complex fire, a group of community members pulled together to start helping those affected by the fire. Under the guidance of other Texas officials who’ve been through similar disasters, the group began addressing the needs of the community. It was here that the Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team (BCLTRT) was born.

The group officially became an organization in February 2012. The executive board was created shortly after, and the recovery work began.

In the last 10 years, the BCLTRT (with the help of a few other local organizations) has rebuilt 133 homes. Funds from the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, in combination with public donations, contributed to the rebuilding.

Unfortunately, the 2011 wildfire was the first of several disasters to follow. Sheila Lowe, the executive director of BCLTRT, says the group has not been able to stay still. Since then, the group has responded to 5 more wildfires and 2 flooding events. They’ve even financially assisted those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2021 February winter storm.

Fore more information on the work of the Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team and how to help, visit the group’s website.