Autumn leaves are falling — here’s where you can see them in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It doesn’t exactly feel like fall in Texas, but it is and that means the leaves are changing colors across the state.

There are a few places in Texas, besides Hobby Lobby, where you can see the bright oranges, reds and yellows we associate with this time of year. Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Lisa Fitzsimmons from Lost Maples State Natural Area, and you can watch that full interview above.

Where can you find autumn leaves in Texas?

Lost Maples Nature Reserve: You can find Big Tooth Maples, Sumacs and Red Oaks here. The Nature Reserve is located at 37221 RM 187, Vanderpool, TX 78885

Garner State Park: They have red bald cypress trees. The park is at 234 RR 1050, Concan, Texas 78838

McKinney Falls State Park: Lisa says McKinney Falls typically shows off its autumn colors in late October. They’re just a little south of Downtown Austin at 5808 McKinney Falls Pkwy, Austin, 78744.

Pedernales Falls State Park: Finally, Lisa says the park has some great foliage worth seeing. They’re located at 2585 Park Rd 6026, Johnson City, Texas 78636