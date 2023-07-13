AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Tree of the Year Awards return once again this year after nearly a ten year hiatus. It re-launched last year (2022), but with with an updated, fresh focus on community engagement.

TreeFolks, alongside Austin Parks & Recreation, spearhead the program and encourage everyone to get involved by nominating and voting for their favorite trees.

Nonprofit TreeFolks, whose mission is to “empower Central Texans to build stronger communities through planting and caring for trees,” has engaged thousands of volunteers to plant more than 3 million trees here in Central Texas. This awards program furthers those efforts by educating the importance of trees; including the air they clean, the habitat for wildlife they provide, and the shade they bring.

Héctor Gonzáles is the Marketing Coordinator with TreeFolks. Meteorologist Sean spoke with him on-site of one of 2008’s Tree of the Year winners. The large 50-foot-tall and 150-foot-wide Live Oak tree provides a rich canopy of shade and is extra unique with how the branches droop downwards and rest along the ground.

2008 Large Tree of the Year – Escarpment Live Oak

Héctor said the purpose of the awards is to spread awareness and to get the community actively involved to be more aware of their surroundings. He adds the importance of knowing how to take care of them is now more than ever relevant because of our recent winter storms.

Héctor wants the community to learn about the importance of trees providing oxygen and shade and truly recognize what they do for us. He added, “the idea more than anything, is the communities coming together and saying, this is a tree that I want everyone to know. And tell that story.”

There are five different categories within the awards ranging from size to uniqueness to even a schoolyard tree.

Have a tree in mind that has a unique look or size? Or one that has a personal significance to you? Anyone can take part in the program. Submit your nominations here!

Nomination windows have now opened and will continue through the end of August.