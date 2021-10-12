Austin’s newest skyscraper is also one of its greenest

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The city’s skyline has transformed a lot in the past few years. Austin’s newest skyscraper, the Indeed building, actually is a little special: it earned LEED Certification. What is LEED Certification and why did this building earn top marks? Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke to the architects behind the building and learned the details. You watch the full interview above.

What all is being built in downtown Austin? The Austin Business Journal has been keeping track. Right now, 43 towers are under construction and that means a whole lot of office space.

