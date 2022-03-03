Austin’s major roads are under construction; here’s what’s next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on Austin’s streets is getting busier every day, especially along Austin’s major corridors. Those corridors include roads you likely drive on every week: Slaughter Lane, Congress Avenue, North and South Lamar Boulevards and Riverside Drive.

The City of Austin has been working to improve these corridors by adding pedestrian crossings, new bike lanes and various other features.

There are more improvements on the way and plenty of others that wrapped up last year. Amanda Dugan spoke with the City of Austin Corridor Program Director, Mike Trimble, about the projects. In the above interview he explains what they’ve finished and the major projects on the way, which includes reshaping the roads themselves.