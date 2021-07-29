Austin’s great Purple Martin migration; how you can see it

Austin (KXAN) — If you’re an avid bird watcher, now is the perfect time to see an amazing site: hundreds of thousands of Purple Martins roosting in Austin. This weekend, the Travis County Audubon Society is hosting its final viewing of this natural phenomenon as part of its Purple Martin Party. The party will take place on Saturday, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Capital Plaza. You can watch the full interview above to learn more about the event.

One thing you need to know about Purple Martins:

Nicole Netherton: They’ve been here having their babies all spring long… They’re North America’s largest swallow. They spend spring here with us and then around now is when they make their way to the Amazon rainforest where they spend their winter.

