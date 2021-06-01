Austin installs new charging stations for the city’s electric vehicles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has some big goals for when it comes to electric vehicles. Amanda Dugan spoke with the city officials about those plans and the role hundreds of electric vehicle charging stations will play. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

One thing you need to know about the city’s new charging stations:

Jennifer Walls: Having an expanded charging station infrastructure allows us to incorporate more electric vehicles into the city fleet.

Amanda Dugan: How many charging stations are you going to have in the city?

Jennifer Walls: Currently, we have 125. We’re going to add another 77 to the city this year.

Want to learn more about Austin going electric?

We’ve been following the city’s growing electric fleet for some time. You can learn about the city’s electric buses and why the switch to electric buses is so needed. Plus, Amanda explored how those electric buses are charged.