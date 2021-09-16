Austin drivers have a speeding problem; the city is trying to fix it

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As Austin grows, more and more drivers are on the road. Unfortunately, that means more accidents on our roadways. Many of those accidents, according to the Austin Transportation Department, are caused by speeding.

KXAN News Today traffic reporter Amanda Dugan spoke with Robert Spillar, director of the Austin Transportation Department, about Vision Zero, how they’re hoping to reduce speeds and some of the projects the department is working on to protect pedestrians. You can watch the full interview above.

One thing you need to know about the city’s safety projects:

ROBERT SPILLAR: “This year, we’ve started slowing down speeds mostly in neighborhood streets… we are doing things like building islands to prevent moves that are high risk. We’re also building a number of pedestrian improvements that will improve the safety of pedestrians.”

Learn more about traffic changes in Austin:

There are so many projects underway these days. With Project Connect in full swing, the blue line could soon connect downtown Austin with the airport. Also, northbound I-35 just reopened after being demolished. The city also has completed half of its bicycle network, so what’s next?