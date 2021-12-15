Austin Disaster Relief Network needs your help to support tornado victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aid is on the way to victims of last weekends devastating and historic tornado outbreak across the heartland. At least 88 people died after several tornados touched down in six states. President Biden has pledged help for the survivors, but other groups are also taking action.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is asking for your help assembling care kits. The kits can include towels, blankets and personal hygiene items, and the organization asked donors to share a note of support and encourage for those impacted by the storm. The kits can be tailored for adults and children.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is also teaming up with Tito’s. The vodka company has pledged several trucks that will help to deliver the kits.

If you’d like to help, donations can be dropped off at ADRN’s headquarters at 1122 E. 51st St. You can also call their hotline at (512) 806-0800.

Watch the interview above to learn more about how ADRN helps communities during a disaster.