Arts + Culture: A new plan underway on the Hike and Bike Trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Arts + Culture on the Trail plan for the Butler Hike and Bike Trail is in its early phases of development and community engagement. The goal of this plan is to enhance the space with art and cultural programming in hopes to elevate the user experience in a way that’s not overwhelming, distracting, or complicating the environment.

The Trail Foundation is partnering with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Austin Art in Public Places for this project.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with Heidi Anderson, the CEO of The Trail Foundation.

“If we bring public art to the Hike and Bike Trail, to expose trail users that normally don’t see art and vice versa, to bring people who are interested in arts to the trail for the first time potentially,” Anderson said.

Easy access to nature and maintaining the habitat is a must. They want to be thoughtful but strategic in their planning, collaborating with the community every step of the way.

“This is such a sanctuary for people. People are very protective of the trail, and we are as well,” Anderson said.

These installations will likely be temporary, but still encompass all 10 miles of the trail from Longhorn Dam to MoPac. They are at the stage of choosing their artists, and the goal is to have some of their future artwork even be interactive.

Miriam Connor with Public City is striving to increase diversity. With that as the forefront of the initiative, she wants to expand upon who is using the trail and who feels welcomed.

“So we have done a creative call, to people in Austin and surrounding areas in Austin, because people have been displaced and pushed out,” she said.

So far, 39 artists have submitted work for consideration, and the committee is selecting three. These artists, after being chosen, will then go to a workshop where the community and public are invited to virtually on March 6.

The workshop will offer an immersion into three themes that are important to public art along the trail — cultural preservation, climate change and resilience, and environmental activism. Leaders and experts in those fields will be the ones leading the workshop. Once those artists go through the workshops, the goal is to have an open studio where the artists can design and collaborate to build something that will temporarily exist on the trail.

“We are working with a national environmental artist Stacy Levy who will guide our creatives to create an environmental interactive artwork,” Connor said.

“If that’s a floating wetland, or a piece on the trail, or whether its a piece floating on the sky,” Connor said, “we don’t know because the creatives will be building that from scratch.”

When this is all done, in the coming months they will invite the community to come out and fabricate their own versions of these structures that the artists have built.

“So they are going to be building little models and testing them out on the water or testing them on the land and then we are going to invite the community out to build them with us,” Connor said.

As part of the process and outreach, they are even collecting stories and are encouraging people to submit their experiences and time along Lady Bird Lake.

“The end goal is to have an art and cultural plan that the community has fully developed and participated in,” Connor said.

“The whole process of it — the community input, the building of the structures, how is it working. The setbacks and what kind of collaboration and partnerships can happen within the community to make our trail happen.”