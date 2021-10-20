Are Texas drivers the worst in the nation? New study reveals the states to avoid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From Houston to Dallas to Austin, drivers in Texas have a reputation — and it isn’t a good one.

Recent research conducted by Quote Wizard says that reputation isn’t accurate. The car insurance comparison website took a look at four contributing factors: accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets and other traffic citations to determine which state actually has the worst drivers.

Texas landed in 19th place for the best drivers in the country, according to Quote Wizard.

But here’s some bad news, we ranked better in 2020. Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with the team at Quote Wizard to learn why Texans were worse drivers this year than the year before, and which state actually has the worst drivers. You can see that full interview in the video above.

Learn more about drivers in Texas:

The state is dealing with a trucker shortage during the pandemic, we took a closer look at this issue across the state. While in Austin, the city is dealing with a speeding problem among drivers. We explored how they’re getting Austin drivers to slow down in a recent story.