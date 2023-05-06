AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parts of Central Texas had another Friday night of severe weather. Storms arrived in San Saba County between 3:30 and 4 p.m. They marched across our northern and eastern counties before exiting Lee County around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Most of the storm reports documented by the Storm Prediction Center were from hail 1.00″ (quarter-size) to two reports of 2.50″ (hen egg-size) in diameter. So far, there have been 20 reports of large hail.

Hail at Lake Buchanan Courtesy: Michael and Jennifer Kuhl

Burnet County bore the brunt of the hail with eleven of the 20 reports. Those two reports of 2.50″-diameter hail came from these counties. The first, at 6:35, cracked a windshield 4 miles northeast of Inks Lake State Park. The second, a half hour later, was reported at Burnet Municipal Airport.

1.50″ hail in Burnet Courtesy: Lewis Ecker

A peak wind gust of 64 mph was clocked at a location 3 miles north of Point Venture. Gusts of 60 mph were reported at the airport in Cameron (Milam County) and a location 4 miles south-southeast of Georgetown.

Much-needed rain totals of 1.00″ to two over 3.00″ were reported in the Hill Country in locations where the drought is severe to extreme (Category 2 to 3):

3.29″ 6 miles west-southwest of Burnet

3.24″ 10 miles north of Tow

2.93″ 4 miles east of Cherokee

2.28″ Lake LBJ (Sandy Harbor)

2.23″ Sandy Creek near Click)

Looking Ahead

More rain and thunderstorms are forecast for this area. Those rain chances are slim today through Monday but do go up from Tuesday to Friday. The unsettled weather pattern comes as a result of Gulf moisture from the surface flow coming from the south to the southeast. Upper levels winds will continue to bring in moisture from the Pacific with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms mid- to late-week.

Rain chances continue for several days

Beyond that, the 8- to 14-Day Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues its forecast of above-normal precipitation. Remember, May is our wettest month with a normal of 5.04″.