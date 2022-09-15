AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of National Preparedness Month, KXAN has been looking at all the things you need to do before severe weather strikes. With our second rainiest month of the year just weeks away, experts said now is the time to get that first aid kit ready.

Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Brad Greer from bandage company DrySee about what you need in your emergency kit, where you should keep it and why you may need more than one.

You can watch the interview above or read the transcript below to learn more.

NICK BANNIN, METEOROLOGIST: Brad Greer from DrySee joins us. Brad, it’s Preparedness Month this September and your data seems to tell me that people aren’t prepared.

BRAD GREER, DRYSEE: Correct, Nick. 48% of Americans don’t have first aid kits or emergency kits in their homes. That number is much higher in their automobiles.

So if there’s inclement weather, flooding, flash floods, we need to have those first aid kits in our automobiles if we’re traveling.

BANNIN: Any idea as to why people aren’t bothering to take the next step to prepare?

GREER: People are overconfident. When it rains, when it floods, we think we can drive through floodwaters. Do not do that. Your car will stall, and you could put your life at risk and the risk of your loved ones at risk.

BANNIN: Let’s talk specifically about what people should have in an at home kit?

GREER: Painkillers, ibuprofen, antibiotic ointments, bandages, dressings, have bottled water, have snacks, have a portable heater, make sure it’s safe. Flashlights and batteries and lighting. Have that phone charger available too. If your phone goes dead, and you need to contact emergency personnel, make sure you have that emergency phone charger.

BANNIN: Now how would a disaster preparedness kit or an emergency first aid kit differ at home versus in the car?

GREER: Well they would be virtually the same items. They’re small and compact. If you have a two-story home, have one on both floors of your home, at least two with a fire extinguisher.

Have one in your car and have it accessible. Not in a trunk, but you know underneath the front or passenger seat, so it’s accessible if you’re in an auto accident or if someone might be injured and need help.