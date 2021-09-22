Abandon your car! Cyclists celebrate World Car Free Day in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re tired of dealing with traffic, Wednesday is the day to give it up entirely. For more than 20 years, World Car Free day has been celebrated as a way to encourage getting rid of the car and switching to something greener.

“It’s one day where we can all get together and really transform the way we think about what the default way of getting around each day is,” says Mike Radenbaugh, founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. He says choosing to take two wheels is an easy decision in Austin – which ranks as one of the nation’s top bike friendly cities.

Chad Ballentine with Capital Metro agrees. “It’s really becoming a great city to do everything but be in your car.” Chad says.

Capitol Metro has big plans to continue their expansion of trails and all forms of public transportation not just in downtown Austin. “The current footprint is in the downtown area generally and a little east and a little west. we’d really like to see that grow substantially along with the bike trails we are developing along with the bus and rail lines we are developing.. it’s not just focused on the downtown; we are really focused on the entire region.”

What better way to maintain a healthier lifestyle especially when its fun and also helps save the planet from polluting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“Everything we do at Capital Metro as well as with the bikes is aiming to focus on climate change because one of the major drivers is single driver occupancy vehicles… and we are really doubling down on getting people out of their single occupancy vehicles.”, Chad says.

“We are also investing in E bikes.. if you haven’t tried them, they are incredibly fun, and you can go so much further with them… so we are slowly trying to convert our whole fleet to E assist bikes.”, Mike says.