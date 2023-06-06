AUSTIN (KXAN) — WorldCat.org provides valuable resources for people wanting to learn more about how to be better stewards of the earth. Essentially acting as the world’s library, this website provides materials that are not found in a library.

Danielle Bromelia, Project Manager for OCLC, said the site can provide a wealth of information for people who want to know about, for example, sustainability. She said WorldCat.org allows people the opportunity to search for “billions of items from 10,000 libraries” so that people can get the information they are seeking in this or any area of interest.

The site has been around for more than 50 years. Its support comes from OCLC, a non-profit global library. Its mission is to provide shared technological services and original research, among many, in order that libraries are better equipped to help others learn and do support research.

Learn more about this excellent knowledge as Rich Segal speaks with Bromelia.