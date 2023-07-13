AUSTIN (KXAN) — The expansion of Robert S Light Boulevard in Buda has been open for a few weeks, but the official ribbon cutting for the project marks a new chapter in getting truck traffic out of downtown Buda.

Robert S Light Blvd used to stop at FM 967, but now it continues to FM 1826, where you’ll find numerous trucks now using the cut through keeping them off FM 967 through Downtown Buda.

The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground on the expansion in October 2021 and completed the $17.8 million project in less than two years.

Representative Erin Zwiener said, “I’m so grateful to everyone for putting in the time and completing a project like this, which pulls a lot of truck traffic out of our local downtowns and ensures that our residents have a better chance of arriving where they need to be on time.”

Each speaker at Thursday’s ribbon cutting pointed to Hays County’s rapid growth. Like Buda Mayor Pro Tem Evan Ture, “With the opening of this road, we’re not just unlocking access to a bypass, but also unlocking possibilities for our community’s growth like I mentioned and prosperity, this road will provide smoother commutes safer journeys and paved the way for future developments jobs and intentional expansions.”

Dane Aziz, Water 2 Wine, Buda winery owner

Dane Aziz, the owner of Water 2 Wine said “I love Buda. I’ve lived in Kyle for 20 years and I love downtown Buda and when I found this spot, it was just a spot calling to me.”

Since he opened three and a half years ago he has seen traffic through downtown get heavier, “Traffic on 967 is a headache.”

But with fewer trucks needing to drive through downtown FM 967, Aziz is hopeful for a safer downtown with less traffic, “I think of Sip N Strolls, so there’s a lot of trucks coming in and out at night and everything else and people walking up and down Main Street during Sip N Strolls or during festivals and everything else. Not having to worry about the traffic coming through or the trucks coming through downtown Buda it’s a huge, huge burden that it’s going to come off people’s mind.”