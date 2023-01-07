College football’s national champion will be crowned Monday night. Many had Georgia playing in this game being competed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It would be a safe bet to say that only fans of TCU had the Horned Frogs vying to be crowned the champion. And, yet, here we are with a matchup that, for many, was not expected when the season began in late August.

If you’ve been paying attention to the weather you know that California has been inundated with one storm system after another. Our colleague, Sean Kelly, has written about the “Pineapple Express”. In short, this is moisture that builds up in the open Pacific Ocean around Hawaii. Prevailing winds are carrying this moisture across the Pacific to the west coast of the United States.

Mainly dry today and tomorrow but rain on game day

So, yes, there is a concern that more rain will fall in Inglewood where a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast.

No weather issues inside SoFi.

But, SoFi Stadium, the latest in “state of the art” sports/event palaces, has a translucent roof. It was built so that game attendees would still feel as if they were outdoors but with a dome to keep them dry.

If you are one of the lucky ones headed to watch this game you will find clouds today and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s. As of this writing, there is no rain in the Inglewood weekend forecast.

Rain is not just in Monday’s outlook but there is a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday for those celebrating their school’s victory.

Have a good time.