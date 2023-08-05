AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Financial Services Department is conducting an art contest leading up to Digital Inclusion Week from October 1 to 7. Briana Gowing is the public information officer for the Financial Services Department.

This is the 4th annual youth contest to celebrate Digital Inclusion Week. The contest is to draw attention to the fact that about 40,000 households in Austin don’t have digital internet at home. It becomes more difficult to get reliable news and weather information without it.

The theme centers around what the world would be like if everyone had adequate internet access.

She says that during the freeze of 2021 that those with adequate high-speed internet were able to be reached faster to address possible needs than those who either did not have adequate broadband access or had no access at all.

Ms. Gowing also related a story about people who are sight-impaired with proper access and are able to find out important weather conditions.

Budding artists ages 10 to 18 have until August 31 at midnight. to get their entries to the city.

Cash prizes will be awarded–$400 goes to the winner, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The artwork will be shown around town, including Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

More information is found at www.austintexas.gov/artconnect.