AUSTIN (KXAN) — They are large bodies of water covering a good portion of Earth. The oceans cover 71% of the Earth’s surface meaning just 29% of Earth is covered by land.

Scientists at MIT, along with the National Oceanography Center in the United Kingdom, suggest that something is going on with our oceans that most people wouldn’t notice. It has to do with the oceans’ color. They are suggesting that man-made climate change may be contributing to a change in the water’s hue.

An ocean’s blue hue indicates no color change Courtesy: Getty Images

In the study, the scientists have written notes that it’s been around 20 years where the color change occurred. Tropical oceans nearest the equator have become greener. According to their data, this color change has affected 56% of the world’s oceans, a number still greater than the land mass covering Earth.

What part of the oceans saw the color change

The ocean’s pigmentation is taken from the materials that are found in the water’s upper layers. A deep bluish hue will have very little aquatic life in it.

The green color, what is being seen now, means ecosystems exist based on phytoplankton. These are plant-like microbes containing chlorophyll. Things like krill, fish, marine mammals, and seabirds are supported.

So, what did the scientists do to determine this color change? For starters, they tracked the ocean’s color from space determining how much green light and how much blue light is reflected from the sea’s surface.

A greenish color may be an indication of changes in the ocean’s upper layers

Data was collected from the Aqua satellite. It only made sense to use Aqua as it is the Latin word for water. The satellite is able to pick up these changes as they are not visible to our human eyes.

Climate change models were used after scientists looked at these color changes derived from Aqua. Those models used mathematical equations to determine how energy and matter work together in different parts of the ocean.

One of the co-authors of the study, MIT’s Stephanie Dutkiewicz, reports that while it comes as no surprise that the color change is happening it is, however, scary. It has been discussed time and again by climate scientists that human activities continue to play a negative role when we discuss their impacts on the climate and the environment. One of the biggest issues is when humans use the oceans as dumping grounds.

Is this a bad thing? Yes. The color change from blue to green indicated, as stated earlier, that plankton and plant populations are changing too fast creating potential dire impacts for the marine ecosystems.

Negative impact on the fish population from man-made climate change

How? Fish populations could take a hit. This could affect, going downstream, those communities that rely heavily on food used for food and for commerce.

Could there come a time when this color change becomes easier for the human eye to see? It may not be easy to answer this question but a lot that goes into this answer may be tied into not changing the way things are now. In other words, some people need to change their ways and take a more active role in saving our planet.

But what is known now, in 2023, is that the ocean’s colors have changed close to the equator. That’s a given. It’s the ocean’s health that may negatively impact its stability not only in the oceans but other waters around the world.

As always, time will tell.