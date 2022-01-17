‘99% chance’ this year will be one of the hottest on record, NOAA officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year is likely to rank as one of the hottest on record, according to officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Earlier in January, NASA and NOAA released their report on global temperatures in 2021. They found that last year ranked as the sixth warmest year on record. They’re now saying that trend has a 99% likelihood to continue.

“Over the last 10 years, nine of those years have been in the top ten (warmest years on record),” said Jared Rennie, a research meteorologist with NOAA. “We’re essentially seeing increased warming in one of the warmest decades on record.”

What does this mean for weather in 2022?

This year, we’re already seeing the impact of the warming weather. Australia and Argentina both reported record heat in the first couple of weeks of 2022.

“Unless something changes, we’re unfortunately going to continue to see these similar types of events, like heat and drought and severe storms,” Rennie said.

Rennie said that last year’s severe weather, including the Texas Winter Storm, the Pacific Northwest high temps, Hurricane Ida and the spring hail storms in Austin, were all a result of the increased heat.

You can expect similar events this year as a direct result of the heat, Rennie said.

New technology for detecting severe weather

NASA and NOAA are launching a new satellite later this year that will help them detect oncoming storms. Current satellites observe clouds, temperature and rain. The new satellite, the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite T, also known as GOES-T, will provide researchers with a better look.

The GOES-T has the same suite of instruments as the current GOES satellites in orbit, but with some slight upgrades to the satellites cooling system and a new sensor that will give us a better look at magnetic fields.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

