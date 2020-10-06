Skip to content
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Traffic Q&A: What is Vision Zero?
Weather Q&A: The 2020 Hurricane Season
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 670 active COVID-19 cases, 436 deaths
Hays County has 1,071 active coronavirus cases, 55 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 206 active coronavirus cases, 145 deaths
Bastrop County has 113 active cases of coronavirus, 30 deaths
Blanco County has eight active COVID-19 cases and five deaths
Caldwell County has 214 active cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths
Fayette County has 21 COVID-19 deaths; 44 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 40 active cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths
Lampasas County has 56 active cases of COVID-19; 9 deaths
Lee County confirms 18 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 14 deaths
Llano County has 26 active COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths
Mason County reports four active cases of COVID-19 and two deaths
Milam County has six active COVID-19 cases, seven deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Don't Miss
City of Kyle creates committee to rename Rebel Drive but doesn’t have plan for Fajita Drive signs already ordered
Staying safe in the school zone: TxDOT, AISD reminds drivers to slow down
Former Austin Public Library employee accused of stealing, selling over $1.3M in printer toner
3 ways to watch the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday
2020 Election Guide: When does early voting start in Texas?
